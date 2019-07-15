FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks during a meeting with labour unions in Harare



INTERNATIONAL– President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday swore in eight new commissioners of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) that is constitutionally tasked to fight corruption.

This follows the appointment and swearing in of ZACC chair Loice Matanda-Moyo at the end of May. The new ZACC was constituted after Mnangagwa dissolved the old ZACC in February this year due to alleged incompetence.





Among the eight commissioners sworn in are two former opposition MDC party members, Jessie Majome and Gabriel Chaibva.





T he ZACC chair has pledged a serious fight against corruption after Mnangagwa's government has declared a zero tolerance to the vice.





This news also comes after Zimbabwe's annual inflation hit 175.66 percent, up from 97.85 percent in May, statistics agency ZIMSTATS said - the highest rate since runaway money-printing and associated hyperinflation forced the country to abandon its currency in 2009.





The figures cast a shadow over President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bid to revitalise an economy that suffered decades of decline and bouts of financial chaos under veteran leader Robert Mugabe’s near four-decade rule.



