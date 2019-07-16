Zimbabwe's inflation rate rose to a 10-year high of 175.66 percent in June. File Photo: IOL



INTERNATIONAL - Zimbabwe's inflation rate rose to a 10-year high of 175.66 percent in June, and economists warned that it would remain elevated after fuel prices rose nearly 30 percent last week.

Data from Zimstats yesterday showed that basic goods, from sugar to cooking oil and building materials, soared as much as 200 percent during the month. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube blamed parallel currency exchange rates for the runaway inflation. However, economists pointed to the worsening fuel prices, which Ncube last week said should gradually rise to match the value of 1 US dollar.





On Friday, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority hiked petrol prices from ZWL5.26 to ZWL6.10. US-based economics professor Steve Hanke said Zimbabwe’s inflation rate has soared since authorities banned the use of foreign currencies to settle local transactions. “Today, by my measure, the annual inflation is 546 percent per year,” said Hanke.



