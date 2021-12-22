Oil futures rise with equities in volatile year-end trading

Oil climbed with equities in volatile year-end trading as traders assessed the outlook for demand amid the rapid spread of the Covid-19 omicron variant. Futures in New York rose as much as 4% Tuesday after a two-day rout, trading around $71 a barrel. Crude rallied alongside other risk assets as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he doesn't plan to impose new restrictions on activities before Christmas. Volatility has surged amid uncertainty about the new strain's potential impact, with price moves amplified by low end-of-year trading volumes.

"Folks are booking their profits or end-of-year losses and just waiting for the restart after the new year," said John Kilduff, founding partner at Again Capital. Crude's daily gains come against the backdrop of surging gas and power prices in Europe, with France even burning fuel oil in a bid to keep the lights on. Earlier this year, the oil market got a boost from expectations that there would be a major switch in power consumption toward crude and petroleum products. Still, oil has faltered toward the end of the year, in part due to the emergence of the new Covid-19 strain ahead of winter. The oil market structure is flashing bearish signs, indicating near-term over-supply, which may require OPEC+ to act when the group meets next month.

Signs of strong demand are emerging in the U.S. physical markets, where sweet shale crudes this week reached the largest premiums against Nymex oil futures in nearly a year. The gains are driven by U.S. refiners buying supplies to meet increased domestic fuel demand. The new virus variant accounted for 73% of all Covid-19 infections in the U.S. last week, but city traffic in Europe held up over that same period, pointing to a limited demand impact so far despite new restrictions. President Joe Biden will send 500 million free coronavirus tests to Americans' homes beginning next month and dispatch the military to shore up overwhelmed hospitals. "A relief bounce is unlikely to drive a major turnaround in sentiment with the Brent prompt spread signaling an oversupplied market," said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank.