What does the interest rate hike mean for first time home buyers?

House prices are up all over the country, and with inflation and interest rates also on the rise, newcomers to the property market need to hurry and buy now, even if it means their first home is smaller and cheaper than they originally planned. “Fortunately, there are many people who are able to work from home most of the time now, which means they can consider a property that is further from the centre of town, where land is generally less expensive,” says Gerhard Kotzé, MD of the RealNet estate agency group.

“Meanwhile there are those who still need or prefer to be close to a city centre because it means they can do without a vehicle, and they will find that the developers are back in the market now with small apartments that are relatively affordable.” “But whatever your preference is – and this actually goes for repeat buyers too – it is time to buy before rising costs make it very difficult, if not impossible, for you to finance your home purchase.” Commenting on this week’s 0,25 percentage point interest rate increase by the Reserve Bank, he says this should be a signal to all prospective buyers to assess how much real estate market has shifted in the past few months – and what effect this could have on their buying or investment plans.

“For a start, the rate of inflation has risen steadily and is now running at close to 6% a year, due mostly to higher fuel and electricity costs. This is what prompted the Reserve Bank to raise rates, but it also means that most households have less disposable income, which is one of the key factors that banks look at when considering a home loan application. “In addition, many households now have considerably higher debt levels than they did at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. In fact, (according to the National Credit Regulator) many are paying more than half of their after-tax income towards the reduction of debts such as credit card balances, personal loans and vehicle purchases – and given that wages and salaries are quite static at this stage, every interest rate rise is going to increase that debt repayment percentage.” (The latest figures from BankservAfrica show that the average nominal take home pay in December 2021 was R15 542 compared to R15 541 in December 2020, while the rising inflation rate means that the average take home pay has actually declined in real terms over the past year.)

And with further electricity, fuel and other cost increases slated for this year, there is going to be less and less room, says Kotzé, for homebuyers to afford or qualify for a bond that is going to cost them anything more per month than their current monthly rent or bond repayment. “Having said that, however, it is important to note that property prices have also risen quite considerably in the past year. According to property data company Lightstone, the national average annual increase was 4,6% in December 2021, with several provinces showing much higher increases than that. Prices in the Eastern Cape were up most at 7,7%, followed by those in the Free State (7,2%) and those in the Western Cape (7,1%). “What is more, prices in the low value segment of the market (below R250 000) rose by an average of 9,6% last year, compared to those in the mid-value segment (R250 000 to R700 000) which rose by an average of 5,1%.”

What this means, he says, is that most prospective buyers are already in the situation where what they can afford to pay will buy less house than it would have a year ago. “In addition, interest rates in the US and elsewhere are also set to keep rising now to combat inflation, and the Reserve Bank will need to follow suit in order to ensure that SA stays competitive in attracting investment. So it is very likely that affordability will decline even further and that it will become progressively more difficult for prospective buyers to qualify for home loans. “So there really is no time for homebuyers to waste now, and our advice would further be that they look seriously at buying smaller, less expensive properties now in order to ensure that they have some financial leeway to cope with the effects of increasing interest rates over the next 12 to 18 months.”