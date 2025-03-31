Jameel Motors expands its footprint in South Africa with Changan Automobile collaboration

Jameel Motors has announced a new partnership with Changan Automobile, marking its entry into the realm of mobility solutions in South Africa. This strategic agreement paves the way for Jameel Motors to distribute a diverse range of vehicles, including sports utility vehicles (SUVs), sedans, pickups, and new energy vehicles (NEVs), beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The decision to enter the South African market comes at a time when it is on the cusp of growth, poised to become the largest automotive market in Africa. With car sales expected to exceed 500 000 units in 2024 and a marked 18.3% year-on-year increase in January 2025, Jameel Motors sees a tremendous long-term investment opportunity. Furthermore, the cooperation will contribute significantly to local job creation and the development of dealerships, fostering economic growth in the country.

"We are thrilled to announce Jameel Motors’ market entry to South Africa, especially as we do so with Changan Automobile, a forward-thinking automotive player with exceptional products," expressed Jasmmine Wong, CEO – Mobility at Abdul Latif Jameel. "We are looking forward to driving long-term growth in the market and empowering drivers across South Africa with expanded and superior personal mobility choices.” Jameel Motors has set its sights on initially focusing on the distribution of CHANGAN and DEEPAL products. CHANGAN is known for its impressive lineup including sedans, SUVs, and petrol engine (ICE) pickups, while DEEPAL is dedicated exclusively to new energy vehicles.

Both brands are primed to meet the diverse terrains and road conditions inherent to South Africa, satisfying local customer preferences through their innovative designs and functionality. At the helm of Jameel Motors in South Africa will be Marinus Venter, an industry veteran with over 18 years of experience with major automotive brands including Nissan and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Changan Automobile is one of China’s four largest automotive groups, boasting a presence in over 70 countries and an impressive sales volume of 2.7 million units as of 2024. Renowned for its commitment to safety, innovation, and technology, Changan operates with more than 18 000 engineers and technicians across various R&D centres globally.