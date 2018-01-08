CAPE TOWN - The City of Johannesburg was last month hit by heavy rainfall which caused destruction in several areas to the estimated value of R190 million.

The storm reached areas such as Lenasia, Tshepisong, Thembelihle, Alexandra, Maria Lewis, Protea Glen Extensions, Westbusy, Rooderpoort, Kagiso and Braamfishcerville.

To date, 300 RDP homes have been destroyed which were supposedly built ‘securely’. Reaching a critical stage, the crisis forced the City’s Mayor, Herman Mashaba on January 5 to declare a ‘local state of disaster’ at the Sandton fire station.

“The City has begun engaging national government as part of this process‚” he said.

Mashaba said that the estimated R190 million cost of the damages may increase in the coming days.

The root cause of the damages to the RDP homes were caused by the absence of safety procedural measures during the construction process, says the Higher Capital Institute.

The Institute saya that the developer should be held liable for the damages incurred and calls on the Mayor to hold the developers accountable.

Notably, damages to the homes included collapsed roofs and boundary walls.

MOPPING UP: Residents clear rubble from their damaged home. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA

“It should be noted that some of the houses affected by the storm did not have facia boards and/or guttering on their structures‚ which normally play a role in preventing wind from entering roof structures", said Mashaba.

Mashaba added that the City will help residents to get their money back if it is found that poor-quality construction work was done.

"I cannot understand‚ looking at the quality of those houses‚ how the banks actually approved those loans", concluded Mashaba.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE