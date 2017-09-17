CAPE TOWN - The ANC says that it has noted KPMG withdrawing some aspects of their report on the South African Revenue Services (Sars) so called “Rogue Unit” and the subsequent resignation of senior officials at this private auditing firm.





The ANC also stated that they welcome KPMG admitting that their report on SARS lacked sufficient evidence to conclude findings of a “Rogue Unit” and offering to repay the R23 million fee it received for the work performed for SARS.





In the statement the ANC also stated that they are of the view that KPMG must account on its involvement in what appears to be politically motivated immoral and unethical conduct.





As a firm which does business with various government departments and entities, we are concerned about the possible existence of similar actions where other departments and entities are concerned. The withdrawal of some aspects of the SARS so called “Rogue Unit” report calls into question the integrity of KPMG as an auditing firm entrusted to do business with the state.





The ANC welcomes today’s announcement by Sars stating that they are considering reporting KPMG to parliament through Scopa with the aim to investigate the immoral conduct of KPMG.





-BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE