CAPE TOWN - Back in the day, these brands were all the rage. Nokia, Motorola and Blackberry were popular cellphone brands but they died down due to brands such as Samsung and Apple taking over the market place.

However, currently they have each made a comeback with a series of new devices.

Here are some of their current devices that you may find interesting:

Nokia:

Nokia 5 :

It is an Android Smartphone showcased at Mobile World Conference (MWC) event 2017 in Barcelona. Nokia 5 launched with 5.2 inch HD display, fingerprint sensor and Seamless Seamless aluminium unibody with Sleek curved design.

It has Android 7.1.1 Nougat , RAM has 2GB and a Processor with Qualcomm Snapdragon 430.

The rear camera has13MP PDAF and the front camera has 8 MP.

Nokia 8:

The Nokia 8 has a 5.3-inch 2,560 x 1,440 LCD display.

The phone also is 4.6mm thick at the edges and 7.3mm on average, according to Mybroadband and comes in 4 different colours: Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue, and Steel.

The phone uses Vanilla android, 7.1 Nougat with 8.0 Oreo will apparently follow soon.

The super-slim smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM.

The phone has 64GB of flash storage, two rear-facing cameras using Carl Zeiss optics and a 13-megapixel front-facing shooter, according to Techcentral.

Motorola:

Motorola Moto X4 :

The Moto X4 smartphone was launched in September 2017. The phone comes with a 5.20-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080p by 1920p.

The Motorola Moto X4 is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM.

The phone packs 32GB of internal storage. The camera has a 12MP primary camera on the rear and a 16MP front shooter for selfies.

The Motorola Moto X4 runs Android 7.1.1 and is powered by a 3000mAh non removable battery.

The Motorola Moto X4 is a single SIM (GSM) smartphone that accepts a Nano-SIM.

Sensors on the phone include Proximity sensor, Accelerometer and Ambient light sensor.



BlackBerry:

BlackBerry KEYone:

This smartphone was launched in February 2017. The phone comes with a 4.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1620P by 1080P.

The BlackBerry KEYone is powered by 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM.

The phone packs 64GB of internal storage.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the BlackBerry KEYone packs a 12MP primary camera on the rear and a 8MP front shooter for selfies.

The BlackBerry KEYone runs Android 7.1 The BlackBerry KEYone is a dual SIMsmartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM.

Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.





