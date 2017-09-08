CAPE TOWN - Lucapa Diamond Limited (ASX: LOM) and its partners, Empresa Nacional de Diamantes E.P. and Rosas & Petalas, have completed the seventh sale for 2017.

This is of alluvial diamonds from the Lulo Diamond Project in Angola.

According to a statement by Lucapa, "The sale of 3,214 carats of Lulo diamonds achieved gross proceeds of US$7.4 million (A$9.2 million)."

This represents an average price per carat of US$2,298 (A$2,863).

"The latest sale brought gross proceeds from Lulo diamond sales to date in 2017 to US$24.3 million at an

an average price per carat of US$1,640," Lucapa said.

Diamonds from the latest sale price were predominantly recovered from Mining Block 8 which is a high-value mine in an area at Lulo, where mining operations continue.

