A slow week for the markets but there was some movement

It has been quite a quiet start to the week with many major markets still closed for Xmas holiday, but no one saw Santa coming this year, have you?

On the contrary, the Bank of Japan led drama across the global financial markets reminded that the year will certainly not end on a positive footage, even though the last trading week of the year is expected to be marked by a ‘Santa rally’.

A few encouraging news, however, could give a minor boost to equity markets.

First, released last Friday, the US PCE data, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) favourite gauge of inflation fell to 5.5% in November, the core PCE slipped below 5% to 4.7%. Still more than twice the 2% policy target, but on the right path after all the tightening drama of 2022.