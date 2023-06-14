BR to suspend share and unit trust prices

It is with great regret to inform you that Business Report will no longer be publishing the previous-day closing JSE share prices and related market updates from ProfileData in our weekday print editions, that appear in Independent media’s national titles: The Cape Times, The Star and The Mercury.

This will also be the case for www.iol.co.za.

The same decision was made with the Unit Trust pages which will now also not be available online for Personal Finance readers in the interim, either.

We are reconsidering our options to bring you a better and more relevant proposition shortly, for both print and online, and we are planning to provide a much wider scope of relevant investment information, in an array of user-friendly formats, to all our loyal readers as soon as possible.