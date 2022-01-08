Bitcoin slumps to lowest since September

Bitcoin on Friday slumped as much as 5% to its lowest since late September, tumbling under $41,000 amid a broader sell-off for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin was last down 3.7% after touching $40,938, its lowest since Sept. 29. The world's biggest cryptocurrency has lost over 40% since hitting a record high of $69,000 in November and the volatility that has plagued it since its birth 13 years ago remains stubbornly present.

The global computing power of the bitcoin network has dropped sharply this week following the shutdown of Kazakhstan's internet as an uprising hit the country's fast-growing cryptocurrency mining industry. Bitcoin has also been under pressure after minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, released on Wednesday, appeared to lean toward more aggressive policy action, sapping investor appetite for riskier assets. "We are seeing broad risk-off sentiment across all markets currently as inflationary concerns and rate hikes appear to be at the forefront of speculators' minds," said Matthew Dibb, COO of Singapore crypto platform Stack Funds.