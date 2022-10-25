Rand hits two-year low amid strong dollar, power worries

The rand fell to another two-year low yesterday as the markets turned sour on the back of a stronger US dollar and lingering concerns over the impact of ongoing power cuts on the domestic economy. The rand weakened to R18.40 against the greenback by 3pm, the lowest level since May 2020, sliding from its close of R18.05/$1 on Friday, as risk aversion levels rose both globally and domestically.

The domestic currency has remained under pressure for the better part of this month as South Africa’s electricity crisis worsens in spite of a number of measures in the energy plan. Emerging market currencies, including the rand, also took a beating as investors voted with their feet and sold more than $1.3 billion (R22.5bn) worth of Chinese stocks after President Xi Jinping won an unprecedented third term as leader of the ruling Communist Party. The JSE All Share index fell more than 1% to around 64 706 points pressured by a 13% plunge in tech shares, tracking weakness in Hong Kong tech giants amid China’s policy worries.

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop yesterday said the rand weakened as investors had increasingly factored in the chance of recession next year, increasing risk aversion in global financial markets. Bishop also said the financial markets were jittery as Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana would have to provide clarity on whether the government would absorb at least part of Eskom’s debt onto its balance sheet in future during his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) tomorrow. “Domestic factors are also contributing to rand weakness, particularly the growth negative effects of Transnet and Eskom’s inability to consistently meet demand for their services, with no immediate solutions for electricity, rail and port transport seen in 2022 or 2023,” Bishop said.

“Ahead of the MTBPS, markets have been factoring in likely assistance from the fiscus for both Transnet and Eskom, which will lower the opportunity for fiscal consolidation and so has undermined the rand.” Eskom extended stage 4 load shedding until tomorrow following the near depletion of emergency generation reserves, both the diesel and pumped storage dam levels. Investors are concerned that the intensified extended power cuts and a wave of industrial action could put significant pressure on the country’s economic growth this year.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) recently warned that power outages would shave about 1% from South Africa’s economic growth. In its latest economic outlook, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) yesterday forecast real economic growth to fall below 2% this year and next year. PwC South Africa senior economist Christie Viljoen said the backlog in processing critical skills visas and risk of greylisting were red flags for the economy’s and fiscal revenue growth outlook.