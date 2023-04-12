WeightWatchers surges on obesity-drug related deal

Shares of WW International, previously known as WeightWatchers, soared as much as 44% on Tuesday in its largest move since March after it gained a new Wall Street bull, following the closing of its acquisition of a telehealth provider that will help it access the growing market for new obesity drugs. It should be noted that the stock was at $6,55 (R120,70) as of 11:30am on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English upgraded his rating on the stock to buy from neutral following the companies acquisition of Sequence. English also raised his price target on WW to $13 from $3.80, implying that shares could surge 216% from their close on Monday. "We believe a catalyst for a turnaround has emerged with its new obesity drug on-ramp solution," he wrote in a note. "With the now completed acquisition of Sequence, WW will begin to offer a pharmaceutical based clinical subscription service that it can integrate with its legacy behavioral based weight management offering." Tapping into the burgeoning market should boost WW's earnings per share, leading the stock higher, he said. English's price target makes him the biggest WW bull on the Street, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.