Crypto is not just for investors: The rise of mobile wallet marketing

Bitcoin has made quite the splash in recent times, and from the looks of it, the crypto is all set to break new records in the coming months, with other cryptocurrencies likely to follow suit later on. The rise of Bitcoin’s popularity has also seen a sharp increase in crypto wallets. For those of you who do not know, a mobile wallet is considered to be one of the newest modes of payment.

Some of the more popular examples of the mobile wallet include services such as Apple Pay or Google Pay, where users can store payment data onto their mobile device to use later. This has made it easier for the consumer to make cashless, and to an extent, cardless payments and is being hailed as the future of payments and transactions. But, while crypto wallets have been crucial for the storage and transaction of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and so on, many have noticed that these online wallets could also benefit businesses and marketers as well as those who use them to store away their crypto stash. Enter mobile wallet marketing. Here, we are going to take a quick look into what mobile wallet marketing is and why more businesses should use it to grow their customer reach and reach out to new markets.

When it comes to what is mobile wallet marketing, it is basically all those marketing efforts that are used to personalize loyalty cards and tickets in the attempt to attract new customers using said mobile wallets. According to experts, this has proven to be a lucrative marketing channel mainly because the customers are not required to install a stand-alone mobile application or have to opt-in for notifications. The preferred mode of payment There has been a raft of research that suggests that mobile wallets have become one of the top five ways that consumers prefer to get updates on special offers and coupons. This makes the mobile or crypto wallet just as valuable for marketing efforts as the more traditional websites, SMS, and email.

But, what’s even more interesting is that while many consumers now look towards their mobile wallets as the preferred mode of payment since they do not need to carry cash or credit cards in order to make a purchase, many have also admitted that they would be comfortable with using their mobile wallets to carry out other functions other than just storing their Bitcoin or making payments. This makes mobile wallets not just useful for crypto investors but also for businesses since they can be leveraged to maximize their marketing impact by being able to schedule marketing updates as per time, date, frequency, or conditions, such as purchase history and collected points of the consumer. One great example of using mobile wallets for something other than just making payments can be given of Starbucks, which uses the mobile wallet to send out notifications or birthday wishes to clients along with exclusive offers. If you are willing to invest in bitcoin then you can visit bitqt-app.com Cashback, coupons, and vouchers