Ether hits 2-month low as New York AG labels crypto token as security

Cryptocurrency token Ether fell to its lowest in two months on Friday after the New York attorney general labeled it a security, bracketing it with assets such as stocks and bonds and fueling fears of a wider regulatory crackdown.

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday referred to Ether as a security in her lawsuit against KuCoin for failing to register with the state before facilitating cryptocurrency transactions on its platform. KuCoin is one of the biggest cryptocurrency platforms in the United States.