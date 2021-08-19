Features of a crypto exchange

Back in the day, cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, were seen mostly as a passing fad, but the money has become too much to ignore crypto anymore. With the growing interest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, many want to know more about white label open-source exchange software. Since the exchange is where the coins live, and 97% of crypto investors that interact with blockchain do it via an exchange, it is important to learn more about the necessary features for any white-label exchange.

Exchange features There isn’t much an exchange can’t do with an exchange, which is why the demand for exchanges is rising, along with the number of exchange providers. While this is a good thing, it can make it harder for new Bitcoin investors to find the right crypto exchange to get the most bang for their buck. Keeping that in mind, here, we are going to take a quick look at the different parts that make up any good crypto exchange and find out why they are so useful in the world of crypto investors. To invest in bitcoins you can visit platforms like Immediate Edge The main feature of a white-label exchange is always a fast and robust platform that offers multiple interfaces, which include charting, tracking, orderbooks and records. But, there are other important features to look for in a white-label exchange.

User interface White label exchanges need to offer various exchange interfaces, which could either be a complex professional interface or a simple brokerage interface. Many of the more successful white-label exchanges allow users to tweak between the light and dark version of the interface, depending on their requirements. Crypto liquidity

While this is a feature that is often times overlooked when it comes to getting white label exchanges, it is important for the exchange to offer some form of liquidity for their platform. This liquidity should be provided preferably as a built-in feature, which is one of the main factors that people wanting to use an exchange require. This is mainly because when liquidity is added to the mix, it helps as the crypto exchange users grow. Deposit and withdrawals It goes without saying that the one feature that all crypto exchange users want is one that offers hassle-free deposits and withdrawals. While you require a crypto wallet to store your coins, it is also an integral part of the services that the exchange offers. While some exchanges offer the added advantage of a crypto wallet, others might not. But where exchanges also offer crypto wallets, it is important to ensure that the wallet system is safe and secure when handling deposits and withdrawals. This is mainly because, like a crypto exchange, there will be many users carrying out online transactions simultaneously. The exchange you choose should have a solid wallet system for on-demand deposits and withdrawals with real-time feedback.

Hassle-free launch Some other important questions that one needs to ask when it comes to using an exchange is how easy is it to work with, does the exchange provide regular updates, security patches, etc.? Does it offer fast and efficient payments and can be integrated with fiat currency such as the USD and EURO, etc.? Customer support and admin controls