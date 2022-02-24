Rand drops sharply against the US dollar as investors dump riskier asset after Russia attacks Ukraine

Investor sentiment was also dampened by Fitch Ratings pointing to difficulties containing spending and warning that recent strong revenue growth may prove temporary, in response to Wednesday's 2022 budget.

The rand opened sharply weaker on Thursday, as investors dumped riskier assets after Russian forces attacked Ukraine.

At 0555 GMT, the rand traded at 15.2800 against the dollar, around 0.9 percent weaker than its closing level on Wednesday.

Global stocks dived, while the dollar, gold and oil prices rocketed higher.

Overnight, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in eastern Ukraine. However, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that Russia had launched a "full-scale invasion".