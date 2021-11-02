Rand falls in early trade on Tuesday as markets await results of local government elections

The rand fell in early trade on Tuesday, as markets awaited initial results of Monday's municipal elections and ahead of several key global central bank meetings that could set the tone for risk appetite heading into next year. At 6am GMT, the rand traded at 15.4500 against the dollar, 0.21 percent weaker than its previous close.

Vote counting in municipal elections was under way on Tuesday. The poll took place as the ruling African National Congress is facing mounting discontent over poor services and stark inequality 27 years after the end of white minority rule. On global events, immediate focus was on the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday. The RBA took a major step toward unwinding extraordinary pandemic stimulus policies by abandoning an ultra-low target for bond yields and opening the door for an earlier hike in cash rates.