Rand strengthens slightly overnight against the US dollar

THE rand came under pressure as traders looked past domestic data releases – including the consumer confidence print – towards the FOMC announcement later this week, according to Oxford Economics Africa.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.1 percent weaker at R16.06/$, after trading in the range of R15.99/$ – R16.09/$. The rand strengthened slightly overnight. The expected range of the rand against the dollar today is R16.00/$ – R16.20/$.