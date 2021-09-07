Rand trades flat overnight

Markets interpreted the soft US employment reading of Friday as indicative of a receding risk that tapering will kick off this year.

On domestic soil, the news flow included former president Jacob Zuma’s release on medical parole on Sunday. He has served less than two months of the 15-month sentence the Constitutional Court handed down on June 29 after finding him guilty of contempt of court.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) did not give details of Zuma’s condition in its communications. While opposition parties requested the decision to be reviewed, we believe that this has little prospect of success and Zuma is expected to serve the remainder of his term, according to the DCS, “in the system of community corrections whereby he must comply with specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision”.

This is interpreted to mean house arrest, but he will be allowed to attend his trial in Pietermaritzburg in person as he has been demanding. Zuma’s parole will be seen as another example of preferential treatment for powerful members of the ANC.