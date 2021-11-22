Rand trades on the back foot overnight

Concerns surrounding rising infections in Europe – and a return to more strict lockdown measures – amplifying the contagion effect of the Turkish lira’s plunge, led to a weakening in the South African currency on Friday, according to Oxford Economics Africa.

The impact of risk aversion outweighed support lent by Thursday’s rate lift-off, as the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) opted to raise the repo rate for the first time in three years. Markets shifted sharply after Austria announced plans for a nationwide lockdown and mandatory vaccinations amid rising coronavirus cases, while the German health minister said Germany also can’t rule out a lockdown.