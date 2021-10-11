Rand trades on the back foot overnight

THE rand started the session on the back foot as traders awaited the US payrolls release for tapering cues, according to NKC Research.

The September US jobs report showed a slowdown in job creation amid lingering health concerns and persistent supply constraints. The rand recovered some lost ground and, at the close of local trade, quoted 0.43 percent stronger, at R14.91/$, after trading in range of R14.79/$ to R15.00/$. The rand traded on the back foot overnight. The expected range of the rand against the dollar today is R15.00/$ to R15.30/$.