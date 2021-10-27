Rand trades on the back foot overnight
The rand fell in tandem with softening demand for commodity prices, a partial reversal of strong performance on Monday, while local sentiment was dented by the resumption of rotational power-shedding, according to Oxford Economics Africa.
Struggling power parastatal Eskom executed stage 2 load shedding again and indicated that rolling blackout will persist in the week through Saturday.
At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.1 percent weaker, at R14.83/$, after trading in range of R14.66/$ to R14.85/$. The rand traded on the back foot overnight. The expected range of the rand against the dollar today is R14.70/$ to R15.00x/$.
South African bourse
The JSE All Share (+0.95 percent) ended higher yesterday. technology (+1.79 percent) and industrials (+1.47 percent) gained the most. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (-0.09 percent) traded softer.
Brent crude oil
At close of local trade, the Brent oil price quoted 0.3 percent higher, at $86.12/pb, as demand for crude remains strong, especially in the US. The elevated price is supported by the global supply shortage. Meanwhile, crude prices traded lower during Asian trade this morning.
