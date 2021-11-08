Rand trades on the front foot overnight

The rand strengthened on Friday, spending the latter part of the European trading session flirting with the R15.1/$ threshold, according to Oxford Economics Africa.

The strong end to the week is in stark contrast to the knock-to sentiment that last week’s developments would have inflicted: local election results reflect a disillusioned public while coalitions will dominate governance, consumers were hit with a severe fuel price hike midweek, while the week ended with stage 4 load shedding.