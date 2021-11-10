Rand trades weaker against the dollar after Eskom’s gloomy power outlook

At 06.55 GMT, the rand traded at 15.0950 against the US dollar, down around 0.3 percent on its previous close.

The rand traded weaker early on Wednesday, a day after state utility Eskom painted a bleak picture about the country’s power outlook.

Eskom, which is currently implementing scheduled electricity cuts because of multiple faults in its coal fleet, said on Tuesday the risk of outages would remain until another 4 000 to 6 000 megawatts of capacity is added to the grid.

That could take years if the current sluggish pace of power procurement continues.

Africa’s most industrialised nation has experienced recurring power cuts for more than a decade that have constrained economic growth.