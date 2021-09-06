Rand trades weaker overnight

This week will be a busy one on the data front, with GDP, current account, business confidence and manufacturing data all slated for release.

Last week saw some favourable data releases, with indications that the economy is moving on from the devastating riots and looting that shocked the country in July.

However, the knock to business and consumer confidence could be more enduring, especially if there is no real indication that the drivers behind, or the orchestrators of, the instability are addressed.

At the close of local trade on Friday, the rand quoted 1.17 percent stronger at R14.27/$, after trading in range of R14.25/$ - R14.49. The rand traded weaker overnight. The expected range of the rand against the dollar today is R14.20/$ - R14.50/$.