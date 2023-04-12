Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

South African rand firms against weaker dollar

In the absence of local drivers, the rand takes its cue from global factors. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Published 31m ago

South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Wednesday, as the dollar weakened ahead of U.S. inflation data.

At 08:53, the rand traded at 18.3675 against the dollar, 0.11% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar was down around 0.04% against a basket of global currencies.

The U.S. consumer price index is expected to show March core inflation rose 0.4% on a monthly basis and 5.6% year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

"We expect the rand to remain range-bound in the run-up to the inflation data and track the dollar's moves against the euro and pound," currency strategist at TreasuryONE, Andre Cilliers, said in a note.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was almost unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 9.935%.

Reuters

