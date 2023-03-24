South African rand flat as markets weigh Fed's rate stance

South Africa's rand was listless against a steady dollar on Friday, as investors assessed the prospects that the US Federal Reserve might pause its rate-hike trajectory. At 08:20, the rand traded at 18.0825 against the dollar, near its previous close of 18.0850.

The dollar index, which measures the safe-haven currency against six rivals, held ground at 102.53. The US Fed on Wednesday delivered an expected interest rate hike of 25 basis points, but took a cautious stance on economic outlook due to the recent banking sector turmoil. Local investors will shift their focus towards the central bank's rate decision due next week, with markets expecting a 25-basis-point hike.