Friday, March 24, 2023

South African rand flat as markets weigh Fed's rate stance

Local investors will shift their focus towards the central bank's rate decision due next week, with markets expecting a 25-basis-point hike. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Published 1h ago

South Africa's rand was listless against a steady dollar on Friday, as investors assessed the prospects that the US Federal Reserve might pause its rate-hike trajectory.

At 08:20, the rand traded at 18.0825 against the dollar, near its previous close of 18.0850.

The dollar index, which measures the safe-haven currency against six rivals, held ground at 102.53.

The US Fed on Wednesday delivered an expected interest rate hike of 25 basis points, but took a cautious stance on economic outlook due to the recent banking sector turmoil.

Local investors will shift their focus towards the central bank's rate decision due next week, with markets expecting a 25-basis-point hike.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 9.950%.

Reuters

Reuters