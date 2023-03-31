South African rand holds gains after rate hike

South Africa's rand held steady against the dollar early on Friday, trading at its strongest level in more than a month after the central bank delivered a higher than forecast rate hike the previous day. At 08:47, the rand traded at 17.8200 against the dollar, not far from its previous close of 17.8125.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) raised its main lending rate by 50 basis points to 7.75% on Thursday, twice the 25 basis point increase that most economists had predicted. The bank has now raised rates for the ninth time in a row, adding a total of 425 bps to the repo rate since it began tightening policy in November 2021. The decision helped the rand breach the R18 per dollar barrier for the first time in more than six weeks.