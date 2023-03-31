Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, March 31, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

South African rand holds gains after rate hike

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 2.5 basis points to 9.875%. Photographer: Nadine Hutton/Bloomberg

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 2.5 basis points to 9.875%. Photographer: Nadine Hutton/Bloomberg

Published 10m ago

Share

South Africa's rand held steady against the dollar early on Friday, trading at its strongest level in more than a month after the central bank delivered a higher than forecast rate hike the previous day.

At 08:47, the rand traded at 17.8200 against the dollar, not far from its previous close of 17.8125.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) raised its main lending rate by 50 basis points to 7.75% on Thursday, twice the 25 basis point increase that most economists had predicted.

The bank has now raised rates for the ninth time in a row, adding a total of 425 bps to the repo rate since it began tightening policy in November 2021.

The decision helped the rand breach the R18 per dollar barrier for the first time in more than six weeks.

More on this

"In relative terms, the ZAR still has a long way to go. However, with the SARB now hawkish, there may be enough to help the ZAR unwind more of its undervaluation," said ETM Analytics in a research note.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 2.5 basis points to 9.875%.

Reuters

Related Topics:

SA Reserve BankCurrencyInterest ratesRandFree Market EconomyStock MarketsTradingForex

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters