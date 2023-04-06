South African rand weakens as dollar edges higher

South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar in early trade on Thursday, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data and its implications for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. At 08:45, the rand traded at 18.0750 against the dollar, 0.1% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last up 0.1% at 101.98 but still hovered around a two-month low. With no major local economic data due until Tuesday, the rand is set to take its cues from global drivers. Investors will be closely looking at Friday's US non-farm payrolls report for March, when many markets globally are closed.