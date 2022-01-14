Survey54 uses technology to tap into the fast-growing African consumer market

Survey54 CEO and co-founder Stephan Eyeson, says Africa represents a veritable gold mine for companies looking to expand their markets but that this market remains largely untapped because companies rely on traditional methods to gather essential and valuable consumer insights, market research and data. “Africa is the last market. These consumers are becoming increasingly valuable. Not only do companies need to understand their habits and trends in the region to unlock the market, but Africans also deserve access to products and services that fit the unique circumstances on the continent,” said Eyeson.

According to Survey54, companies find it challenging to get accurate consumer research completed on the continent, especially at an affordable rate and quick turnaround time. Building technology that can reach those within rural areas and those from low to high-income cities allows small, medium, and large companies to make data-driven decisions that serve the needs of consumers on the continent. “Survey54 tackles the traditional challenges of data collection on the continent through dynamic market research channels, including data-free web links, USSD, and data light mobile apps. The fast and responsive mobile-led platform has solved the major limitations caused by in-person data collection, using machine learning to predict trends through data,” said the company.

The start-up says this tech-first approach will become even more in demand as Africa’s younger population becomes income earners. Survery54’s consumer research platform has more than 150 000 users regularly taking surveys and performing tasks in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. “The platform provides innovative solutions that simplify the process of survey creation, tracking and insights for marketing teams and researchers.