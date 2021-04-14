Digital commerce market grows by 58%

THE global digital commerce market has grown in the last year at a rate of 58 percent, according to American cloud-based software company Salesforce. The company released it's Q1 Shopping Index for 2021 which includes data from ANZ, APAC-EANZJ, Canada, France, Germany, Global, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Nordics, Spain, UKI, USA. Salesforce said in a statement this enormous growth suggests the pandemic and resultant lockdowns have catalysed a worldwide boost of the digital commerce industry. “The rise includes considerable increases in shopper spend (31 percent) and digital traffic (27 percent) too,” it said. According to Salesforce, mobile usage is also on the upward trend. “Digital traffic on mobile devices has increased ahead of computers while order traffic has more than doubled worldwide on mobile devices,” said Salesforce.

The company noted that while digital traffic increased on computers too, the growth has not been as significant.

Salesforce said the global average spend is also up from 2020, though it has fallen worldwide since the middle of last year.

“When consumers do order online, they are more likely to spend more with the highest average order value in the last eight quarters,” it said.

Notable highlights include that:

Digital traffic in Q1 2021 has grown 27 percent worldwide since 2020 Q1.

Shopper spend in Q1 2021 has grown 31percent worldwide since 2020 Q1.

Global digital commerce has increased by 58 percent from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021.

The global per-visit-average spend per shopper was $3.39. That is a 31 percent increase from the $2.59 average spend in 2020 Q1, but represents an almost $0.50 fall from 2020 Q2 and 2020 Q4.

The global average order value (order amount spent by shopper) was the highest in the last eight quarters at $94.72 (compared to $81.60 in 2020 Q2).

Order growth (the change in number of orders placed from each device) has increased 46 percent in Q1 2021 from Q1 2020 overall: 34 percent on computer but 59 percent on mobile. Still, it represents the lowest overall percentage growth since 2020 Q1.

