Goldman Sachs cuts forecast for oil prices by nearly 10%

Goldman Sachs has slashed its forecast for oil prices by nearly 10%, citing weak demand in China and a glut of supply from the sanctioned countries, including Russia, according to a media report.

The Wall Street bank now thinks Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, will cost $86 (R1601) a barrel in December, compared to its previous estimate of $95, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude will fetch $81 a barrel, down from $89, CNN reported.

That's despite Saudi Arabia's recent decision to slash its own output, and a pledge by other members of the OPEC+ alliance of leading oil producers to extend a policy of supply restraint into next year, the report said.