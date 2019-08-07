DURBAN – JSE-listed investment holding and management company Invicta Holdings has become the latest company to have its shares listed on the A2X Markets after its secondary listing was approved by the stock exchange yesterday. Invicta Holdings will list its ordinary shares that have a market capitalisation of R2.6 billion and its preference shares with a market capitalisation of R660 million on August 13.

Invicta operates in the industrial consumables, capital equipment and spare parts industries and it will retain its primary listings on the JSE and its issued share capital will be unaffected by its secondary listings on A2X.

Invicta will become the 28th company to list on the A2X Markets, joining companies like Naspers, Sanlam, Santam, Standard Bank and Mr Price, to name just a few. Vunani also listed on the A2X at the end of last month.

Invicta chief executive Arnold Goldstone said the idea behind the listing was to create long-term value for their shareholders.

The companies listed on the A2X Markets have a combined market capitalisation of more than R2.4 trillion, with sectors such as media, mining, banking, retail, fast moving consumer goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and telecommunications.

A2X chief executive Kevin Brady said: “The benefit of secondary listing on A2X is that our lower-cost fee structure helps drive a better-quality market by narrowing spreads and increasing liquidity. Investors then have a choice of looking across markets to ensure they get the best available price when transacting. We look forward to demonstrating these benefits to Invicta and its shareholders.”

A2X began trading in 2017 and it is a licensed stock exchange, which provides a secondary listing venue for companies. It has nine approved brokers that account for about 50 percent of market activity.

A2X provides a cost-effective trading venue to secondary list and trade shares, exchange traded funds and exchange traded notes.

