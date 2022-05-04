JSE amends listings requirements to cut red tape and create an enabling environment

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange said on Wednesday that it was pleased to announce that the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has approved amendments to the JSE listings requirements.

The amendments, which will come into effect on 1 June this year, are a culmination of a comprehensive consultation process with market participants and the FSCA aimed at achieving a level of effective and appropriate regulation for companies listed on the JSE’s Main Board and Alternative Exchange (AltX).

“The global regulatory landscape continues to evolve, and it is important that we engage market participants and ensure that we amend the JSE’s listing requirements so that we strike a balance between the regulatory responsibilities of the JSE as well the obligations placed on listed companies by the JSE. As we have done in the past, we will continue to focus on cutting red tape measures through engagement with our stakeholders to enhance the regulatory experience of our market as we ensure the protection of investors,” says Andre Visser, JSE’s Director for Issuer Regulation.

Important enhancements have been made that will afford issuers with more flexibility when undertaking certain corporate actions and transactions. These measures will result in significant regulatory and cost relief for issuers, however still recognising the importance of protecting investors through appropriate safeguards. The measures, to name a few, apply to ordinary course of business transactions and intragroup repurchases where the preparation of circulars and shareholders’ approval will no longer be required under certain circumstances.