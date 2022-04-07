JSE to include actively managed exchange-traded funds

THE Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) this week announced its intention to amend the JSE Listings Requirements to enable the listing of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Actively managed ETFs are different from passive, index-tracking ETFs.

“This is an important change that will allow institutional and retail investors an opportunity to develop beneficial investment strategies. We therefore invite market participants to comment on the proposed amendments,” said Valdene Reddy, a director of Capital Markets at the JSE. The closing date for comments was May 2.