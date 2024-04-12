Morning snapshot: SA stocks up to over 3 month high

The JSE All Share index was slightly up on Friday, trading near 75800 points, its highest since late December 2023, tracking its global peers. Trading Economics said a solid rise in resource-linked stocks (+5.2%) more than offset losses in financials (-1.5%) and industrials (-0.4%).

Traders were still digesting the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook, anticipating higher interest rates for a longer period, yet attention shifted to the US earnings season, starting today with Wall Street's major banks. The JSE was set to post a rise of more than 1% this week. Meanwhile, the South African rand traded around R18.75 to the dollar on Friday, eliminating gains witnessed earlier in the week. By 12.25am the rand was 0.05% higher against the dollar at R18.74.