CAPE TOWN – Allegations of market manipulation and insider trading that sent the share prices of the so-called Resilient stable of companies tumbling last year, including Fortress Income Fund, are steadily being found to be untrue. The stable included Resilient real estate investment trust (Reit), Nepi Rockcastle, Fortress Income Fund and Greenbay Properties (now known as Lighthouse Capital).

Fortress Reit’s B share price rose 1.80 percent to close at R10.20 on the JSE yesterday, following last week's release of a summary of a PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) investigation that found no substantive evidence of market manipulation and insider trading at Fortress.

PwC instead found some governance lapses on some property deal more than 10 years ago. Fortress’ board said these were not likely to impact the future of the group at this stage.

“We have taken some learnings and positive steps in the last 15 months to tighten governance and we have also substantially improved governance since Fortress was listed as a very small company in 2009, to the R34 to R35 billion group that it is now,” chief executive Steven Brown said.

Brown said the PwC probe gave Fortress scope to move forward again.

He said the market might have gained some confidence in the group again on the PwC findings.

The news offset a second, negative Fortress announcement on the same day, which warned that its distribution per B share for the year to June 2019 may be at the lower end of the guidance provided at the start of the year, of 155 to 163 cents per share, on the assumption that the Fortress A share distribution will increase by 5 percent.

But the shares are still a long way from the R42.20 that Fortress traded at in December 2017, before a number of asset managers, including the US-based global short-seller Viceroy, started questioning the reasons for the share price premium and whether income and net asset value had been artificially inflated.

In March the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) closed its insider trading investigations against Resilient, Nepi Rockcastle and Fortress.

The FSCA probes into possible prohibited trading practices were still ongoing, while Nepi Rockcastle and Resilient were also being investigated for releasing possible misleading reports to investors.

Fortress said PwC had shared their findings with the FSCA.

PwC also found no evidence of illegality, misconduct and conflicts of interest by Fortress' current or former directors, in relation to the past property transactions that were investigated.

However, the PwC investigation did find “some” evidence of inadequate governance, potential conflicts of interest and poor document management, and identified possible breaches of legislative and regulatory requirements in relation to the historic property transactions.

Fortress said these were being dealt with by the company's advisers with the relevant authorities, to the extent that it was necessary or feasible, 10 or more years after these transactions.

The guidance review for the 2019 financial year was based on an assumption that the board believed there was no reason to consider that the possible governance lapses by directors on these property transactions, would have a material effect on the financial affairs of Fortress or its shareholders, a statement said.

The property deals investigated included properties in Benrose industrial area that were sold to two companies controlled by former chief executive Mark Stevens, the sale of the “MWS” property portfolio to a company co-owned by him, and transactions involving the Checkers Mayville property and the Sasol Rosebank property.

