JOHANNESBURG - Oil prices rose on Tuesday on uncertainty over Libyan oil exports, although plans by producer cartel OPEC to raise output loom, Nigeria's Premium Times reported.

Brent sweet crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $74.95 per barrel earlier, up 22 cents, or 0.3 percent from their last close.

The United States West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $68.33 a barrel, up 25 cents, or 0.4 percent.

Traders said prices were mostly driven higher by uncertainty around oil exports by Libya, a member of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Clashes over the last few weeks between the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by renegade general Khalifa Hafter, and a militia led by Ibrahim Jadran, over control of Libya's eastern oil ports have negatively impacted the North African country's export of the black gold.

In a related development, the official spokesperson for the LNA, Ahmed Mesmari, reported that Hafter on Monday ordered the oil crescent and oilfields secured from Jadran's forces last week to be handed over to the Benghazi-based National Oil Corporation which is responsible to the Beida-based Interim Government headed by Abdalla Thinni.

Two competing governments are jockeying for control of Libya; the internationally recognised Government of National Accord based in the capital Tripoli in the West and Thinni's Interim Government in Beida in the east.

- African News Agency (ANA)