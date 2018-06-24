Jeffrey Zetler from Mooiberge Strawberry farm, Stellenbosch murdered today. Another senseless killing in the murder capital of the world. #farmmurders #afriforum @kalliekriel @ErnstRoets @steve_hofmeyr @DarkApproaching @king_m2 @RationalGent @iWebPaul @TonySantanaZA pic.twitter.com/fNTytNVq6C
— The Afrikaner (@MarthinusS) June 23, 2018
Well known farmer Jeffrey Zetler from Mooiberge Strawberry farm, was stabbed to death in my town yesterday
We need a paramilitary force now! pic.twitter.com/wntlJDSCKS
— Rational Gent 🇿🇦 (@RationalGent) June 24, 2018
Stellenbosch strawberry farmer Jeffrey Zetler was murdered under extraordinary suspicious circumstances on his farm yesterday morning. Generations of the Zetler family have been synonymous with strawberry farming along the picturesque Annandale Road near Lyndoch, Stellenbosch. https://t.co/a9SVnuWtRp
— Gregory Harington (@AskGregory) June 24, 2018