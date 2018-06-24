Jeffrey Zetler, a prominent strawberry farmer in South Africa was stabbed and killed in his Stellenbosch home on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Jeffrey Zetler, a prominent strawberry farmer in South Africa, was stabbed and killed in his Stellenbosch home on Saturday. 

The 62-year-old Zetler's Mooiberge strawberry farm supplied Woolworths and Pick n Pay. 

Zetler began farming with grapes, vegetables, and strawberries, according to a report by Jewish Life. 

Western Cape police confirmed they were investigating a case of murder and business robbery and that no arrests have been made.  

- BUSINESS REPORT