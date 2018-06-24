Jeffrey Zetler, a prominent strawberry farmer in South Africa was stabbed and killed in his Stellenbosch home on Saturday.

The 62-year-old Zetler's Mooiberge strawberry farm supplied Woolworths and Pick n Pay.





Zetler began farming with grapes, vegetables, and strawberries, according to a report by Jewish Life.





Well known farmer Jeffrey Zetler from Mooiberge Strawberry farm, was stabbed to death in my town yesterday



We need a paramilitary force now! pic.twitter.com/wntlJDSCKS — Rational Gent 🇿🇦 (@RationalGent) June 24, 2018

Stellenbosch strawberry farmer Jeffrey Zetler was murdered under extraordinary suspicious circumstances on his farm yesterday morning. Generations of the Zetler family have been synonymous with strawberry farming along the picturesque Annandale Road near Lyndoch, Stellenbosch. https://t.co/a9SVnuWtRp — Gregory Harington (@AskGregory) June 24, 2018

- BUSINESS REPORT

