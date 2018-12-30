JOHANNESBURG - The Oscars of the unit trust industry, the Raging Bull Awards, will bet taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Wednesday, January 30. The event celebrates the top-performing unit trust fund managers to the end of this year.

The Raging Bull Awards will be hosted by Personal Finance in association with Vunani Limited and data-provider partners ProfileData and PlexCrown Fund Ratings.

More than 300 representatives of leading unit trust companies, boutique managers, financial services regulators and investment industry bodies are expected to attend.

The guest speaker will be the esteemed economist Dr Iraj Abedian, who will discuss the asset management industry’s role in boosting investor confidence in South Africa.

There are 11 Raging Bull awards for funds and their management companies. The highlight of the evening is the announcement of the South African Management Company of the Year, which is made on the basis of an average PlexCrown rating for risk-adjusted returns and consistency of performance across a company’s qualifying funds.

This year, this award went to Allan Gray, which won it for the second year in a row. The Offshore Management Company of the Year was shared by Nedgroup Investments and Investec (tied in first place).

There are eight awards for individual funds:

* For straight performance over three years in the South African equity general sub-category, South African interest-bearing sector, (rand-denominated) global equity general sector and offshore global equity sector.

* For risk-adjusted performance, as measured by the PlexCrown ratings, in the South African equity general sub-category, South African multi-asset flexible sub-category, the broader South African multi-asset category and the offshore global asset allocation sector.

In addition to the Raging Bull awards, 31 certificates for top performance in local and offshore fund sub-categories will be awarded.

A special Raging Bull Awards edition of Personal Finance, with details of all the award and certificate winners, as well as interviews with the award-winners, will be published in the February 2 edition of Affluence.

For more information, visit www.ragingbullawards.co.za or email [email protected]

