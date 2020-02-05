CAPE TOWN – The rand is walking tall after a report on Wednesday that a treatment for the coronavirus had been found made its way to the market, restoring risk appetite and subsequently positive sentiment towards emerging markets.
The Group-of-10 (G10) currencies (US dollar, euro, pound sterling, yen, Australian dollar, New Zealand dollar, Canadian dollar, Swiss franc, Norwegian krone, Swedish krona) bowed to the rand while Asian and other emerging market currencies extended losses.
This was despite South Africa’s Standard Bank Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) disappointing market expectations, according to ForexTime (FXTM) analysts. The IHS Markit South Africa PMI increased to 48.3 in January 2020 from the 47.6 in the previous month and below 49.4 forecasts.
FXTM analysts noted that with this marking the ninth consecutive month of contraction in private activity, this certainly raises concerns over the health of South Africa’s economy. “However, the rand is clearly more concerned with external drivers with positive developments in the coronavirus saga simulating appetite for the local currency.”
Treasury Partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions Bianca Botes said the rand was responding positively to the news. At 3:30pm the domestic unit was trading at R14.71 to the greenback after strengthening to R14.67 after the news hit the market.