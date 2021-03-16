S.Africa's Shoprite posts profit jump on better Q2, declares dividend

JOHANNESBURG - South African supermarket group Shoprite Holdings reported a 10.4% rise in half-year earnings on Tuesday, helped by a much stronger second quarter as liquor sales resumed, and declared an interim dividend of 191 cents.

The country's biggest grocer also said it closed the last of its Kenyan stores in February and is awaiting regulators' approval on the sale of its Nigeria supermarket operation, although no other details were disclosed about the deal.

"Management is in the process of concluding a franchise agreement for the Shoprite brand to remain in Nigeria as well as an administration and services agreement to provide support to the new shareholders with operating the outlets," Shoprite said.

Shoprite has been reviewing its long-term options in Africa as currency devaluations, lower commodity prices and resultant high inflation have hurt customer affordability and weighed on earnings.

Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations rose to 418 cents in the six-months ended on Dec. 27, compared with a restated figure of 378.6 cents a year earlier.