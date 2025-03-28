South African markets close in the red as mining and financial stocks tumble

South African markets faced a downward trajectory yesterday, closing in negative territory primarily due to losses experienced within the mining and financial sectors. The JSE All Share index fell to 89,897.63, reflecting a broader trend in stock performance across various key sectors. Leading the decline among diversified miners, Anglo American, Kumba Iron Ore, and Exxaro Resources reported substantial drops of 2.9%, 2.7%, and 2.5%, respectively. This decline in the mining sector was echoed across the financial landscape, where notable lenders like Nedbank Group, Capitec Bank Holdings, and Absa Group experienced declines of 1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.6% respectively.

Pharmaceutical stocks were also under pressure, with Adcock Ingram Holdings and Aspen Pharmacare easing by 1.3% and 1.0%, respectively. In stark contrast, the day was not without its highlights; food companies managed to buck the trend as Famous Brands, RCL Foods, and Tiger Brands advanced 3.1%, 2.8%, and 1.4%. Similarly, insurance sector firms Old Mutual and Santam recorded gains of 2.4% and 0.8% respectively. Real estate companies also saw positive movement as Attacq, Sirius Real Estate, Vukile Property Fund, and Shaftesbury Capital rose by 2.3%, 2.0%, 1.9%, and 1.5% respectively, showcasing resilience amidst the broader market downturn. As the local market grappled with its challenges, global counterparts mirrored a similar sentiment. The UK market also closed weaker, heavily impacted by the mining sector and compounded by heightened uncertainties following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs on foreign-made vehicles. Losses in major mining stocks such as Antofagasta, Glencore, and Rio Tinto, coupled with a dip in banking giants like Standard Chartered and Barclays sent the FTSE 100 down by 0.3% to 8,666.12.

Meanwhile, US markets mirrored this negative sentiment, spurred by the uncertainty surrounding auto stocks due to Trump’s tariff strategy. General Motors and Ford Motor saw significant dips of 7.4% and 3.9% respectively. In contrast, discount retail chains like Dollar Tree and Dollar General posted impressive gains, surging 11.2% and 3.4% respectively, indicating a shift in consumer purchasing trends as economic pressures grow. In Asia, the trend continued with markets trading lower. The Nikkei 225 index fell by 2.1% as Toyota Motor Corporation dropped by 2.8%, while stock performance in South Korea and Hong Kong showed similar patterns of declines in the automotive and electronics sectors. Turning to commodity markets, Brent crude saw marginal fluctuations, recently trading at $74.05 per barrel. Similar trend lines were witnessed in the precious metals sector, with gold rising to $3,071.80 per ounce, supported by global trade tensions and falling equities.

On the currency front, the South African rand weakened against the US dollar, with the exchange rate standing at R18.2650 this morning. Meanwhile, reactions regarding economic data, such as the rise in South African producer price index and the narrowing goods trade deficit in the US, continue to shape market perceptions. As companies navigate these turbulent oversights, several corporate updates have emerged. Notably, Datatec Limited reported optimistic trading forecasts, while PPC's recent board approval for a R3.00 billion cement plant has sent its shares soaring upwards of 12%.