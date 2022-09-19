Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, September 19, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

South African rand slips as strong dollar, power cuts weigh

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was modestly weaker in early deals, with the yield rising 2.5 basis points to 10.365%. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers, Bloomberg.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was modestly weaker in early deals, with the yield rising 2.5 basis points to 10.365%. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers, Bloomberg.

Published 21m ago

Share

The South African rand traded weaker early on Monday, bruised by a strong dollar and lengthy power cuts by state-owned utility Eskom.

At 08:30, the rand traded at 17.6925 against the dollar, around 0.4% weaker than its previous close.

Story continues below Advertisement

The dollar was up over 0.3% against a basket of currencies, as investors braced for a large interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.

Eskom on Sunday implemented "Stage 6" power cuts, a level only seen twice before, which means at least six hours without power daily for most South Africans.

The company has struggled to keep the lights on in Africa's most industrialised economy for more than a decade, choking economic growth and fuelling public frustration.

More on this

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was modestly weaker in early deals, with the yield rising 2.5 basis points to 10.365%.

Reuters

Related Topics:

RandCurrencyForexFree Market EconomyLoadshedding

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters