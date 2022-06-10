Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, June 10, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

South African rand stronger as dollar slips before U.S. inflation data

A vendor counts out rand banknotes while working in an African craft market in the Rosebank district of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015. Photographer, Waldo Swiegers, Bloomberg.

A vendor counts out rand banknotes while working in an African craft market in the Rosebank district of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015. Photographer, Waldo Swiegers, Bloomberg.

Published 1h ago

Share

The South African rand was stronger early on Friday, as the dollar slipped before closely watched U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy tightening path.

At 08:43 am, the rand traded at 15.4125 against the dollar, around 0.68% higher than its previous close.

Story continues below Advertisement

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, was down around 0.1%.

The U.S. May consumer price index (CPI) is expected to cool a fraction, an outcome which could give the Fed some wiggle room to raise rates less aggressively later in the year.

Higher rates in the United States tend to drain capital from emerging markets like South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

Stocks were set to open lower at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange's Top-40 futures index down around 0.5%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield rising 9.5 basis points to 10.075%.

Reuters

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

CurrencyFree Market EconomyRandStock MarketsProperty market

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters