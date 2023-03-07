Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

South African rand weakens after cabinet reshuffle; GDP in focus

ETM Analytics had forecast markets would not respond positively to the reshuffle. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

ETM Analytics had forecast markets would not respond positively to the reshuffle. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Published 27m ago

Share

South Africa's rand weakened early on Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a new electricity minister to try to solve the country's worst power cuts on record, and added other allies to the cabinet ahead of elections next year.

At 09:05, the rand traded at 18.2800 against the dollar, 0.11% weaker than its previous close.

Story continues below Advertisement

ETM Analytics had forecast markets would not respond positively to the reshuffle, saying in a note "it offers no fresh strategy to deal with any of the crises South Africa is currently facing".

Cabinet changes had been widely expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) at a party leadership contest in December, paving the way for him to run for a second term in 2024.

In a televised address to the nation, Ramaphosa said he had chosen Kgosientsho Ramokgopa for the newly created role of electricity minister and appointed the ANC's No. 2 official, Paul Mashatile, as deputy president.

More on this

Later in the session, the focus will be on South Africa's fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures, which are due at 11:30.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect a quarter-on-quarter contraction of 0.4% and a year-on-year expansion of 2.2%, a decrease from the previous quarter's figures.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield up 1.5 basis points to 10.130%.

Story continues below Advertisement

Reuters

Related Topics:

RandCurrencyForexFree Market EconomyStock MarketsTradingGDP

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters