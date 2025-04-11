Trump’s tariffs are a game of snakes and ladders; long-term investors must remain calm

We've had a dramatic start to the year - DeepSeek's disruption of the artificial intelligence (AI) narrative, a seismic shift in defence and infrastructure spending out of Germany and of course "Liberation Day". As a result, we initially witnessed significant divergence in performance across and within asset classes and, more recently, a severe correction. As always, we need to take a step back to gain some perspective.

We've talked a lot in recent years about a major shift in the investment regime driven by a rejection of the political consensus which dominated Western policy from the 1990s onwards; a focus on fiscal rectitude combined with loose monetary policy and a highly globalised economy. The challenge with this model, particularly in the 2010s as interest rates moved to zero or negative and wage growth languished, was that it didn't work for the majority of people in western democracies. As a consequence, in recent years we have seen the emergence of a new, populist political consensus focused on a more proactive fiscal policy, protectionism and anti-immigration. This might appear to be a chaotic combination of events but really it’s all symptomatic of the major turn in the political consensus that we’ve outlined. President Trump's definition of "tariffs" is flawed but he has been clear about his views on international trade for many years. We might not like his framework and his philosophy, but his policies have been consistent.

Certainly, Trump’s opening salvo points to higher tariffs than we were expecting. Our economic forecasts are being adjusted downwards and the risk of recession has increased as companies cope with the disruption to their supply chains. Now, the reaction of the rest of the world will be critical and it’s playing out in real time.

The countries on the tariff list are making their decisions to either retaliate and escalate the trade war or to contemplate reducing their trade imbalance with the US. How long this takes will also matter for markets. But we have to remember that what markets hate the most is uncertainty; bad news can be priced. Trump’s framework, laid out on a physical chart, is clear. One might dispute the approach - they haven’t actually used tariff rates and non-tariff barriers, rather they took each country’s trade deficit with the US and divided it by the country’s exports to the US. But by applying the principle of imposing 50% of the calculated rate they have laid out a clear starting point for negotiation.

This might feel like a game of snakes and ladders, but at least we are beginning to understand the rules and markets have a basis for pricing these risks. For example, retaliation by China, and the United State’s subsequent escalation, darkens the growth outlook but, again, at least now we are learning about their reaction function. We are rapidly moving from risks which are unknowable to risks which are analysable. Aside from the trade negotiations, markets will also be driven by fiscal and monetary responses to weaker growth. The Trump administration remains committed to tax cuts and the release of the debt brake in Germany is helpful. Similarly, the Chinese leadership is considering measures to stimulate the consumer. Monetary policies might also be more divergent.

Tariffs are generally deflationary for Europe so we expect rate cuts to be accelerated there. The situation is more complex in the US due to the short-term inflationary impacts of higher import prices so we expect the Federal Reserve will be slower. Ultimately, we do expect policy to turn more reflationary in response to the tariffs which should help to mitigate some of the impact. In the medium term, we need to be careful, however. The ultimate constraint on looser policies will be the consequences for inflation and debt levels, and the willingness of bondholders to accept this. If debt levels are seen to be unsustainable, or if the commitment of policymakers to some form of fiscal responsibility and inflation control is questioned, we could see yields on bonds rise. For now, we judge this risk to be low. Central bank independence is still intact and concerns about growth are capping yields on bonds, but we are watching the pricing of inflation and bond/equity correlations closely.

We see this as part of a ‘3D Reset’ of deglobalisation, demographics and decarbonisation. We have moved from a globalised regime with deflationary shocks of the 2010s, to a deglobalised regime with inflationary shocks. In the short term, markets look oversold but the structural issues raised by the 3D Reset are more relevant than ever, demanding flexibility and a deep understanding of risk to cope with the crosscurrents. In this time of heightened volatility and increased uncertainty, while we make tactical adjustments to portfolios to reflect a changing world, long-term investors must ultimately remain calm. In the face of a generational economic and market regime change, cool heads will win the day.