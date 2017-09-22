CAPE TOWN - The London School of Economics has recently announced Dame Nemat Shafik as the first female Director of the School.

The Egyptian-born takes the role after her resignation as the Deputy Governor at the Bank of England, The Guardian reported.

Shafik was a member of the Monetary Policy Committee, the Financial Policy Committee, the Board of the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Bank’s Court of Directors.

Shafik has also held a position of Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund from 2011 to 2014, overseeing work in Europe and the Middle East. Her responsibilities included handling an administrative budget of $1 billion and managing IMF's human resources for its 3000 staff.

Between 2008 and 2011, Shafik held the position of Secretary of the Department for International Development where her responsibilities were not limited to overseeing all UK development efforts and bilateral aid programme in over 100 countries.

In 2015, Shafik was named the Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II, noting her outstanding contributions in her field.

Before Shafik joined the DFID in 2004, she was recognised as the youngest Vice-President at the World Bank.

The newly appointed LSE Director has previously held academic appointments at the Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania and the Economics Department at Georgetown University.

Shafik holds a BA in Economics and Politics from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, an MSc in Economics from LSE and a DPhil in Economics from St. Antony's College, Oxford University.

According to Higher education data specialists QS, the school is placed in the top ten of universities ranked within Europe.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE